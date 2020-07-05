Deal signed for Renfewshire fibre upgrade

The 17-year deal will see Commsworld working with CityFibre to roll-out full fibre connectivity to approximately 180 council buildings including schools, local libraries and community centres, as well the region’s CCTV and traffic control systems.

CityFibre will design, build, operate and own more than 80% of the new network, with Commsworld delivering connectivity to the remaining sites and providing all services over the new network.

Construction in Renfrewshire is set to begin this summer creating a core network of approximately 130km. CityFibre will be connecting public sector sites in Johnstone, Linwood, Paisley and Renfrew, whilst Commsworld will build full-fibre connectivity directly to sites in Bishopton, Bridge of Weir, Erskine, Houston and Inchinnan.

Commsworld chief operating officer Bruce Strang said: “This is a very exciting new contract for Commsworld. We look forward to working with Renfrewshire Council to transform its wide area network and delivering a step change in the bandwidth available to the region’s schools.”

Rob Hamlin, chief commercial officer at CityFibre, said: “The coronavirus has highlighted the critical role of digital connectivity in our daily lives and this will only continue to increase. We are delighted to be working alongside Commsworld to deliver such an important digital infrastructure project for Renfrewshire Council, one that underpins the area’s development and success for generations.”

Councillor John Shaw, convener of Renfrewshire Council’s finance, resources and customer services policy board said: “I’m very pleased we have agreed this new contract with Commsworld and its partner CityFibre, which represents a significant step in our plans to transform digital connectivity in Renfrewshire.

“This will greatly improve connectivity to our schools, tackle digital exclusion and ensure access to full-fibre connectivity at around 180 Council buildings, including local libraries, town halls, community centres and care homes.

“I am particularly pleased that the contractors will deliver a wide range of community benefits providing support for local projects and skills and training opportunities for young people. The coronavirus outbreak has further underlined the critical importance of connectivity, which will be vital in Renfrewshire’s economic recovery and help to create a resilient network, benefiting all our communities.”

