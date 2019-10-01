Deck of cards teaches children about construction careers

The packs are available in Welsh and English

The aim is to demonstrate and promote the breadth of careers in the industry and show school children the opportunities open to them.

The Construction Career Cards were developed by Galliford Try in partnership with three other contractors from the North Wales Construction Partnership – Read Construction, Willmott Dixon and Wynne Construction. Production was funded by the North East Wales Construction Training Group, which is in turn funded by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB). Support was also provided from the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP).

Each contractor provided a selection of real images representing a job role designed to give an insight into the role. They hope to see the cards used in schools to start a discussion about careers, skills and training.

CITB local manager Ceri Rush Jones said: “The Construction Career Cards are a fun and informative way to learn about a diverse industry. The variety of roles on the cards show the range of construction opportunities open to people of all ages and backgrounds - something CITB promotes through our skills and training work in the sector. This collaboration is a very good way of raising the profile of construction careers.”

Joy Woods, social value manager for Galliford Try North West, added: “These cards are a great tool to dispel some of the myths which exist around our industry – the cards open the conversation about the huge variety of roles, the numerous routes into Construction, and the number of future opportunities, in a fun and engaging way.”

A free digital set of cards, to print yourself, is available from samantha.dingley@gallifordtry.co.uk in both English and Welsh language versions.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk