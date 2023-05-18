Deeley starts Telford care scheme

Deeley’s Matt Mercer (third from left) and Martin Gallagher (right) with various people from the council and client assembled for a formal ground breaking ceremony

Social housing provider Preferred Homes bought the site of the old Stirchley Leisure Centre in March 2023 and has now been given planning permission for a 72-bed extra care facility.

The development at the 1.1 acre site, on Grange Avenue in Telford, will enable residents to live independently with onsite care support.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement, said: “We’re excited to see this new supported living facility start taking shape and transforming this site. The project aligns with our specialist and supported accommodation strategy and highlights our commitment to provide more specialist housing for our residents across the borough.”

Homes England is helping to fund the new development through the Affordable Homes Programme.

The leisure centre is now based within the new Lakeside Academy in Stirchley village, part of a £75 million Building Schools for the Future scheme launched in Telford & Wrekin in 2013 to replace old primary schools, as well as creating six new secondary schools and academies.

Cllr Overton added: “Bringing this site back into use was an integral piece in the redevelopment of Stirchley, centred around the school development.”

