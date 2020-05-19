Deeley to build automated parking testbed

CGI of Horiba Mira's automated parking testbed in Nuneaton

Deeley Construction has been given a £2.1m contract to construct a test facility that the researchers say could transform car parking and help shape the future of motoring.

Japanese-owned automotive engineering consultancy Horiba Mira, based in Nuneaton, is creating the UK’s first facility to test and support the development of automated parking solutions. The Trusted Autonomous Parking project is being delivered with Coventry University.

The facility, on Horiba Mira’s existing City Circuit test facility, will have a multi-storey car park with four levels and off-highway and on-highway parking to replicate different types of car parking.

It is the 10th project that Deeley Construction has worked on at Horiba Mira and completion is expected for autumn 2020.

Deeley Construction managing director Martin Gallagher said: “We have a fantastic relationship with Horiba Mira, stretching back to our first project on the Mira Technology Park in 2010.

“Our team are due to start work on site in the next couple of weeks and we’re delighted to be involved in this exciting project which could change the face of car parking for years to come.

“We will ensure the strict tolerances set in the specification are met to ensure Horiba Mira can carry out precise autonomous vehicle testing.

“The site is located on the existing, busy Proving Ground and our on-site team will ensure minimal disruption to the day-to-day operations at the facility, whilst also operating safe social distancing measures.”

Chris Reeves, head of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies at Horiba Mira, said: “This new facility will deliver a comprehensive testing environment for the development of autonomous driving and autonomous parking solutions, enabling us to test the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies in a safe and repeatable way.”

