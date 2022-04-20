Defence Infrastructure Organisation gets new chief

Mike Green

Mike Green replaces former DIO chief executive Graham Dalton, who retired last month.

The new man moves across from the Department for Education (DfE), where he was chief operating officer and director general of the operations directorate.

Before joining the Civil Service in 2012, Mike was a civil engineer and spent his career in the private sector working for companies such as Boots, the pharmacy chain, in facilities management and store construction.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation is an agency of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), looking after infrastructure needs of the British armed services.

MoD permanent secretary David Williams said: “Mike brings a wealth of very relevant leadership, commercial, transformation and delivery experience and the strong customer focus required to deliver effective service improvements.”

Mike Green said: “DIO is an organisation I’ve been watching with interest from the sidelines for many years. Over the next few months, I will be getting to know the organisation and working closely with our customers to ensure that the needs of service personnel and families are at the forefront of everything we do.”

