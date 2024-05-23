Demolition begins for Newcastle’s Health Innovation Neighbourhood

A ground breaking ceremony this week marked the start of work

A joint venture between Genr8 Kajima and Newcastle University is transforming the 29-acre former hospital site into the Health Innovation Neighbourhood – a campus focused on research into ageing and living well, incorporating existing university and NHS buildings into a new community.

The £500m development will have academic facilities, NHS and other health-related facilities, residential, business, community and leisure spaces.

With a focus on health, wealth, and wellbeing, rooted in research and innovation, the project will combine multi-generational living with a ‘living lab’ concept, enabling researchers to access real-life data of the latest innovations in digital homes.

The project will include 350,000 sq ft of research and innovation facilities, a further 350,000 sq ft of business, employment and education space, 100,000 sq ft of NHS and other health-related facilities, and 1,250 new homes, up to 15% of which will be affordable.

The mixed tenure residential space will comprise inter-generational living, later living and supported living homes. It will also include specialist housing for those living with dementia, drawing on best practice across the globe.

Planning consent was granted by Newcastle City Council last month for the detailed masterplan and MGL Demolition has moved on site to begin clearance work.

CGI of the Health Innovation Neighbourhood

The Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Ltd (GKRL) is a 50/50 joint venture between Japanese property group Kajima and Manchester-based regeneration specialist Genr8 Developments.

GKRL director Richard Ingham said: “The Health Innovation Neighbourhood will be a genuinely transformational project for Newcastle, creating a dynamic and multi-generational environment that enables people to live longer, healthier lives.

“The commencement of the demolition works is a significant step on the journey and following on from the recently granted outline planning permission, reinforces the momentum which the project now has.”

