Meadowbank Stadium demolition begins

City of Edinburgh Council appointed Graham in October for the project to build the new centre, which will include a new dedicated indoor athletics area and a gym plus a purpose-built space for ‘throw’ athletics such as discus and javelin (link opens in new tab). Work to is expected to begin in the summer on the new sports centre.

“This is another major milestone in our project to build a brand new Meadowbank - a venue that will become one of the country’s top community sports centres when it opens in 2020, featuring some of the most state-of-the-art fitness facilities in Britain,” said depute culture and communities convener for the council Amy McNeese-Mechan. “The huge physical, mental and social benefits this project will bring to generations of local people simply can’t be overestimated and I’m excited to see Graham Construction on site and at work on Edinburgh’s flagship new venue.”

All materials from the stand that could be recycled, including all the seating, have already been removed.

The delivery of the new sports centre will also require some trees to be removed. These works will begin in early February ahead of bird nesting season and new trees will be planted, allowing an overall increase in the number of trees across the whole site.