Demolition completes for Jimmy’s path lab

Concept images of what the new laboratory will look like

The site has now been handed back to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust by demolition contractors Connell Brothers after completing their work on preparing the ground for the new laboratory.

BAM Construction was appointed design and build contractor for the £27m project in June this year, with a target completion date of late spring 2023.

The next stage of the project is to complete stakeholder engagement on the designs. The trust is aiming to submit a full business case for the development and begin construction before the end of the year.

The new laboratory is expected to improve diagnostics for patients at hospitals across the region. Some of the services currently housed in outdated facilities in the Old Medical School at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) will move to the new laboratory.

The new building will also enable the trust to release old estate at Leeds General Infirmary for redevelopment.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust finance director Simon Worthington and BAM preconstruction director Paul Cleminson on site in Leeds back in June

