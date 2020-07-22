Demolition contractors alerted to Redcar steelworks opportunity

The South Tees Development Corporation area

The South Tees Development Corporation (STDC) area covers approximately 4,500 acres of land to the south of the River Tees in Redcar, including the former Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) steelworks site as well as other industrial assets.

Earlier this month, STDC submitted plans for a 4.5m sq ft manufacturing space on the site of the former steelworks – the biggest planning application in the north of England. The construction phase of the development would create 1,000 construction jobs during its eight-year build, with 9,000 more in permanent roles when complete, the corporation said.

Hartlepool-based Seymour Civil Engineering is already working on the first phase of land reclamation across the first 50 acres.

Now, STDC has published a prior information notice (PIN) alerting the demolition sector to a framework that it plans to establish

It is anticipated that the procurement will be divided into two lots: above £750,000; and below £750,000 in value.

“The estimated expenditure through this framework is anticipated to be in the region of £130m, but it is possible that additional demolition projects could be added during the term of the framework, taking the total value potentially to £130m,” the PIN says.

Further information can be found in the memorandum of information that that can be obtained via email request to: Procurement@southteesdc.com

