Demolition federation chief steps down

Duncan Rudall

Duncan Rudall took over from the long-serving Howard Button as NFDC chief executive in June 2023. Since then he has spent much time away from home and travelling on behalf of the federation. However, with his wife’s cancer treatment, he has decided that he needs to spend more time at home with his family.

Rudall will stay in post until 21st May 2025 and will continue to participate in the NFDC thereafter, but in a lesser role, the federation said.

NFDC president John Lynch said: “The NFDC would like to express its deep gratitude to Duncan for his dedication, leadership, and the transformative impact he has had during his tenure. His contributions have strengthened the federation’s position as a leading voice in the demolition industry and paved the way for continued growth and progress.”

