Demolition of Windscale chimney begins

Windscale Pile One starts to come down

This marks the start of the demolition of Sellafield’s Windscale Pile One stack.

The 125-metre tower – the scene of Britain’s worst nuclear accident – will now start to disappear as workers cut out six-tonne chunks of concrete using diamond wire saws.

The blocks are then removed by a 152-metre high Liebherr tower cranes, erected last year. [ See our previous report here. ]

Stuart Latham, Sellafield head of remediation, said: “Following a period of intense planning, we’re delighted to share this very visible demonstration of the work being done to make Sellafield a safer place. Not only does it reduce the risk associated with this historic, redundant stack, but it will also change the Sellafield skyline forever. This is a huge step in our clean-up mission at Sellafield, so everyone was incredibly proud to see those first blocks safely removed.”

The first concrete block is lowered

The decommissioning project is a collaboration between Sellafield Ltd and its supply chain: DSA Progressive Alliance (Cavendish and Aecom) for design and engineering, DDP Framework ADAPT (Doosan Babcock, Atkins, and Areva) for procurement and construction, and Access Installation Framework (Kaefer Engineering) for scaffolding systems.