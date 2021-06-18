Design phase begins for €120m Irish hydrogen plant

Worley will develop the concept design for a facility that will use renewable energy to produce hydogen

The 50MW plant will be located in Aghada, close to the lower Cork harbour. The cost of construction and connection to the electricity grid is expected to be in the region of €120m (£103m). It will see green hydrogen produced by electrolysis, powered by renewable energy. Once operational, the facility will supply over 20 tonnes of green hydrogen per day to a commercial market and will remove 63,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Worley said that completed project will be one of the largest green energy facilities of its kind in the world and will assist in meeting the targets of Ireland’s recent Climate Bill, which mandates emissions reductions of 51 per cent by 2030.

“We are delighted to partner with Worley as we look to deliver Ireland’s first green hydrogen production facility in Aghada, County Cork,” said said Tom Lynch, CEO of EI-H2. “We firmly believe that Ireland is incredibly well positioned to become a global leader in green energy. At EI-H2, we believe in partnerships that last. In that context, Worley are the natural choice to develop this key infrastructure.”

Worley vice president, power and new energy, Eoghan Quinn added: “This is an exciting opportunity for Worley to apply our vast experience in delivering the world’s most ground-breaking green hydrogen projects to the Irish market. As more renewable energy comes online, Ireland has a strategic role to play in decarbonising Europe.”

The project is expected to be operational before the end of 2023.

