Design team picked for Bristol's £300m campus

The proposed main teaching and research building

The £300m development is set to transform a seven-acre site next to Bristol Temple Meads railway station.

The Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus will focus on digital technologies. AS well as lecture halls, labs and classrooms it will have a student village for 1,500 students, a gym and a health centre.

The design team also includes architects Feilden Clegg Bradley and Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, consulting engineers Buro Happold and Arup and landscape architect Grant Associates.

Aecom director Mark Claridge said: “The building designs will be forward-thinking and socially conscious, breathing new life into the enterprise zone and acting as a catalyst for future developments.”

Outline plans for the campus have already been submitted to Bristol City Council to show the scale of development and access routes. Consultation on detailed design proposals is likely to follow later in the year. Bristol City Council has recently started work to prepare for the demolition of the former Royal Mail sorting office next to the Bristol Temple Meads Station to make way for the new campus.

Project timeline