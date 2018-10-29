Design team picked for northern Norway airport expansion

Airport operator Avior has selected Ramboll and Nordic - Office of Architecture for the expansion of the airport, which provides a connection point between the north and south of Norway and the world north of the Arctic Circle.

The contract covers all architecture and engineering services including follow-up during the construction phase. The project will run to 2022.

“With both consultants and local project management in place, we are now very well prepared for the project,” said Avinor director Thorgeir Landevaag. “The project is high priority because of the continued traffic growth in the northern region, and we look forward to increased capacity and better facilities in Tromsø.”

“We have worked on some of the most challenging airport projects around the world,” said Ramboll global aviation director Lars Riemann. “In Tromsø we can draw on that experience and bring together experts from Norway, Denmark and Sweden to ensure the delivery of a cutting-edge airport.”