Design team picked for revamp of Glasgow’s main square

Glasgow City Council has recommended that John McAslan & Partners should be awarded the design contract for the George Square Area Project, also known as 'Block C' of the £115m Avenues city centre programme. The work is funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

The tender attracted 91 expressions of interest and 17 submissions, with a shortlist of seven teams going to a final consideration on the criteria of quality and price before John McAslan & Partners was selected with a score of 92.39%. There will now be a 10-day standstill period before the design contract for the project is awarded.

The project centres on the development of a new design for George Square, Glasgow's principal civic and cultural space. The George Square Area Strategy project will also include the George Street and St Vincent Street / Place Avenues, as well as John Street, Dundas Street, Dundas Lane, and a new pedestrian link from Queen Street Station to Argyle Street, passing through the square, Hanover Street and Miller Street.

The £2.293m contract award sees the appointment of a consultant and a multi-disciplinary team to provide full staged design services in accordance with RIBA stages 0-4 (preparation to technical design). The team will also provide on-going design and technical support during RIBA stages 5-7, covering the construction period.

Construction work is due to begin shortly after the UCI Cycling World Championships in the summer of 2023.

The design strategy will also take into account the findings of the 2019 public consultation on the future of the square. The project will also look to develop a connection between George Square and Queen Street Station, with appropriate public transport, active travel facilities and infrastructure. The scope of works for the project will be established as the design process progresses, with detail to be developed through a further process of analysis and public engagement with stakeholder groups.

