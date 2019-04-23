Design team picked for Scottish manufacturing centre

Glasgow-based design and architecture practice HLM will lead the team, while also providing landscape architecture and interior design services. The team also includes Waterman as civil and structural engineer, building services engineer Davie & McCulloch and cost manager Robinson Low Francis. Turner & Townsend has been appointed as project manager under the university’s framework agreement.

The institute, which is hosted by the University of Strathclyde, aims to make Scotland a global leader in advanced manufacturing. It will bring together industry, research and the wider public sector together to drive productivity and skills development. NMIS, which is being built adjacent to Glasgow International Airport, will include the Digital Factory 2050, Manufacturing Skills Academy and collaborative working spaces; complementing the existing University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC).

HLM associate Ross Barrett said: “HLM and the design team are excited to be working closely with the University of Strathclyde and their partners to develop the new NMIS facility. This is a huge opportunity to create an innovative, flexible and collaborative environment which will help inspire and attract industry partners and academics alike, reducing barriers to innovation.”

The £65m+ investment includes £48m from the Scottish government and £8m from the University of Strathclyde as well as £9m in the Lightweight Manufacturing Centre, which is an initial phase of NMIS. The phase 1 construction value is expected to be in the region of £38m.

NMIS will be the anchor for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS), which has secured a £39m investment to provide the enabling infrastructure, funded through the Glasgow City Region Deal.