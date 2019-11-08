Design unveiled for Valencia’s €220m arena

Licampa 1617 has revealed its design for the multipurpose arena, which is funded by Spanish businessman Juan Roig and designed by the London studio of architecture firm HOK and local architecture practice, ERRE. The arena is a multipurpose venue that is set to become a premier destination for music, arts, culture and sporting events. Spectator capacity will be 15,600 seated or 18,600 with people standing.

Valencia Arena will include a 1,200m² multipurpose room and a 1,300-capacity car park and will be the future headquarters of both the men and women’s basketball teams of the Valencia Basket Club.

The venue has been designed to be flexible to attract a wide range of entertainment events, including music, the arts, culture and sports initiatives.

Plans also include complementary developments such as a new 20,000m2 public park and new build facilities for local school ‘Les Arts’.

John Rhodes, director of sports and entertainment HOK’s London Studio, said: “The exciting design for Valencia Arena is a tribute to the ambitions of Licampa 1617 and HOK is delighted to have partnered ERRE in realising this aspiration. The venue is a breath-taking blend of multifunctionality, comfort, security, atmosphere and sustainability. We are confident that we are designing a world-class sports and entertainment destination that will be a valuable asset for the local economy as well as a nationwide attraction.”

Amparo Roig, co-founder of ERRE Arquitectura, added: ‘We are delighted to accomplish this project together with HOK, a very professional team of architects, and being part of making our city Valencia more remarkable.”

Construction is currently scheduled to begin summer 2020 with completion due in 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk