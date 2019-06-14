Designers invited to bid for Houston project

The US$20m initiative, on a site adjoining Spotts Park near downtown Houston, will embed Houston Endowment in the local community. The centre, with an area of circa 40,000 square feet, will be the organisation’s new public face and will provide dedicated space for its team and community partners.

The funding for the project has been secured, along with the site, and the project has a fast-track timetable — the finished building is due to open in May 2022.

Ann Stern, president and CEO, Houston Endowment, said: “Through this competition, we are looking for a design team to create a new headquarters for us that reflects the way we work today. We need a visible presence that communicates our work as a thought leader and a committed, vital force within the city and region, and that is welcoming and accessible to our community partners. Equally, we need an outstanding workplace that encourages our own team to work collaboratively and effectively.

“In addition, over the past 20 years, Houston Endowment has made a significant contribution to the ‘greening’ of Houston, and this is a theme deeply woven into the project.”

Competition director, Malcolm Reading, said: “Houston is considered one of the most diverse US cities and has a fantastic ‘can-do’, pragmatic culture that brings people of all different backgrounds and outlooks together. We are open-minded about the architectural team we are seeking but committed to high-quality design. We would like to encourage emerging talent as well as listen to established; we welcome diversity and international designers.”