Designers shortlisted for creative arts business school

The shortlist was announced by RIBA Competitions on behalf of the University for the Creative Arts (UCA). The leaders of the five teams are:

Hall McKnight;

Haworth Tompkins;

Tate Harmer;

UNStudio;

Wilkinson Eyre Architects.

The Business School for the Creative Industries is the first of its kind in the UK. It offers a range of courses that combine creative development with business approaches. The redevelopment is expected to involve reconfiguration and linking of existing estate to a new-build element to provide a facility with a total estimated net internal area of approximately 3,700m2.

The university said that it was delighted by the interest shown in the project, with selection questionnaire returns received from practices of varying size and project experience from across the UK, Europe, Australia and the United States of America. The five teams selected to participate in the negotiation phase will be invited to outline their proposed approach to the project at a series of design workshops with the UCA project team. The process will conclude with teams invited to submit final tenders presenting their developed design concepts at a clarification interview to be held in late February 2019.