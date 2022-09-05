Developer fined £8k for refurb breaches

Safety breaches were uncovered during a routine Health & Safety Executive (HSE) inspection to a Daneets Developments Limited site in Bond Street, Blackpool, on 7th June 2021.

HSE inspectors took enforcement action in relation to general fire precautions, slips and trips, a failure to provide welfare, work at height, use of personal protective equipment, electrical safety and potential exposure to asbestos.

A follow-up visit to the site was then made on 21st June 2021 where further breaches of law relating to work at height and building safety were identified.

The HSE found that the company did not have the organisational capability to comply with its duties under the Construction (Design & Management) Regulations 2015. It also found that lessons from previous enforcement action in 2017 had been ignored.

Daneets Developments Limited of Glenville Close, Cheadle, Cheshire pleaded guilty to breaching the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015 Reg 13. It was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,744 at Blackpool Magistrates Court on 31st August 2022.

HSE inspector Jackie Western said after the hearing: “Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction, and training to their workers in the safe system of working. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

