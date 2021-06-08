Developer starts £65m Kirkstall housing scheme

CGI of Artisan's Kirkstall plans

Kirkstall Place, a development of 263 homes, will be Artisan Real Estate’s first project in Leeds.

It will be built on a seven-acre site on the corner of Kirkstall Hill and Kirkstall Lane, which was formerly home to the Kirkstall District Centre.

With shared open space and private gardens, it will provide a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments and three- and four-bedroom townhouses ranging in price from £190,000 to £360,000. They will be powered entirely by electricity and air source heat pumps.

Planning permission for Kirkstall Place was granted by Leeds City Council in April, and demolition and enabling works are already under way. Construction is due to start in September, with the first occupiers expected to move in next summer. Full completion of the development is scheduled for 2024.

Artisan regional manager James Bulmersaid: “We intend for Kirkstall Place to be the first of many developments that we undertake in the Leeds and wider Yorkshire region. We are currently recruiting across our commercial, technical, and sales departments as we look to scale our regional office and acquire more brownfield sites for residential development.”

Artisan Real Estate, ultimately registered in the Isle of Man, was founded in 2009 and has eight live residential and commercial developments across the UK. These include Rowanbank Gardens in Edinburgh, a residential development of 126 apartments, and Everards Print Works in Bristol city centre, which will be a 255-bedroom hotel alongside commercial space and residential units.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk