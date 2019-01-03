Development set to start of Clydebank water-source heat pump

Vital Energi will deliver the scheme, which will be installed at the £250m Queen’s Quay regeneration project in Clydebank.

The £15m energy project will provide heat for the area’s homes, businesses and some public buildings.

The scheme will initially see the installation of two 2.5MW water-source heat pumps that will take heat from the river Clyde and use it to provide heating and hot water for the surrounding development. The heat generated at the energy centre will be pumped through 2.5km of district heating pipework connecting local homes, businesses and public buildings.

Vital Energi operations manager Scott Lutton said: “This is a very exciting moment in the history of the Scotland’s energy infrastructure. While there have been small open water-source heat pumps in the past, this is by far the largest to date. Water-source heat pumps are a low-carbon technology which will become more effective in reducing emissions as the grid decarbonises and we hope that, when complete, it will prove an inspiration to other local authorities who want to reduce their carbon emissions.”

“Once completed, the network will provide heating and hot water to existing buildings including Clydebank Leisure Centre and the Council office campus as well as serving the new homes,” said West Dumbartonshire Council convener of infrastructure, regeneration and economic development Iain McLaren. He added that the council aims to expand the network to include areas of Clydebank and Dalmuir and to address fuel poverty by providing affordable heat to local residents. “West Dunbartonshire Council is leading the way with this project and our residents, businesses and the environment will reap the rewards,” he said.

David Pearson, director of Star Renewables Energy - which is manufacturing the heat pumps - added: “As a local company, we’re extremely proud that Scotland’s first major water source heat pump project will not only be delivered in Glasgow, but also manufactured in Glasgow. This project, once again, underlines that Scotland is at the forefront of embracing renewable technologies and driving down carbon emissions.”

West Dunbartonshire Council will meet 60% of the cost of the system with the Scottish government funding £6m through the European Regional Development Fund.