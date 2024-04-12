Devon approves £24m spine road

The existing Kingsway road is to be extended to serve a developing industrial area

Devon councillors have this week voted to improve road links to a new employment development at Langage, part of the Plymouth & South Devon (PASD) Freeport.

The proposed two-phase spine road will extend the existing Kingsway road and bridge across the A38 Deep Lane Junction to connect the new community of Sherford.

PASD is one of 12 freeports designated by government and is a partnership between, Plymouth City Council, South Hams District Council, Devon County Council and the private sector. It aims to create 3,500 jobs, predominantly in engineering and manufacturing.

Currently, the Kingsway road stops just south of the Langage power Ssation on the eastern side of the Langage Business Park.

Phase one will focus on extending the road so that it serves the Langage customs and tax site. The aim is for work to begin in November 2024 for completion in spring 2025.

The road will be delivered in such a way that it will allow developers to deliver access points to the site in the future as individual plots receive planning permission and become available.

Phase two will be a continuation of the first phase with a planning application expected to be submitted in September 2024. The delivery of this section of the spine road will align with the future delivery of the employment development, expected to be in 2027.

Work on the bridge is expected to start in December this year.

The delivery of this infrastructure is funded by £9.6m from the government as part of the Plymouth & South Devon Freeport seed capital programme, and up to £14.3m of borrowing by the county council.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management, said: “I welcome the proposed infrastructure to support the freeport, which will bring new jobs to the area. The new bridge across the A38 is much needed to support active travel at an early stage in the expansion of homes and jobs on Plymouth’s urban fringe. Early delivery of a walking and cycling connection between Sherford and Langage Business Park, including the freeport, will provide a healthy, safe alternative choice for short distance journeys. We’ve worked closely with stakeholders on the design of the bridge and have listened to feedback. This has resulted in amended plans to make crossing facilities more convenient and safer for people living and working in the area.”

The schemes for the spine road and bridge will now go out to tender subject to the resolution of legal and land assembly agreements and planning consents, the council said.

