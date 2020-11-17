Devon contractor adds concrete capacity

Notts Contractors' new concrete batching plant in Barnstaple

The Mobile 100S5 Wet/Dry plant is fitted with five separate aggregate bins and has a maximum output of 100m3 per hour. It can be operated either in dry-mode for lean mixes or wet-mode for screeds and concrete.

It was supplied by concrete equipment specialist Utranazz.

Notts existing dry-plant in Barnstaple was 15 years old with a capacity of just 40m3/hour. It needed a larger output plant that would allow them to provide concrete collections and keep up with increased demand for its in-house concrete delivery service.

It also wanted a plant that was flexible enough to supply traditional and liquid screeds as well as concrete.

The Mobile 100S5 is partially galvanised and fitted with moisture measurement probes. It has two separate conveyor belts – one weighs the aggregates while the other feeds the single-shaft mixer, allowing for measurement and continual loading while batching. The mixer is also fitted with a high-pressure, automatic washdown system for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Notts Contractors manager John Andrews described his new plant as “perfect… met all of our demands and, crucially, was great value for money”.

