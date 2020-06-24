DHL plans €70m build at Munich Airport

The logistics company has signed a contract with Airport Munich (FMG) to build on leased land at the airport. The company expects to start operation at the new gateway before the end of 2022.

Markus Reckling, managing director of DHL Express Germany, said: “After we had modernised and expanded our service centre in Unterschleißheim for 13 million euros last year, the new gateway is our next step in realising our infrastructure plan.”

The new building will include direct airside access and up to 65 delivery vehicles will be able to be dispatched simultaneously.

Airport chief Jost Lammers said: “This is an important signal in such difficult times for the air freight industry and a symbol of trust for the location in Munich. The strong engagement of DHL Express will sharpen our profile as a logistics location and set significant impulses for air transports.”

