Dice Environmental expands for BNG

The expanded ecology offering includes ncludes Preliminary Ecological Appraisals (PEAs), Biodiversity Net Gain assessments and statutory metric calculations, UKHab habitat surveys, Preliminary Roost Assessments and bat surveys, Ecological Impact Assessments, protected species surveys, Ecological Clerk of Works (ECoW) services and ongoing ecological planning support.

Halcrow said, "The launch of our ecology and biodiversity service is an important step in the growth of Dice Environmental. As planning requirements continue to evolve, particularly around Biodiversity Net Gain, it's more important than ever that developers, architects, planning consultants and landowners have access to clear, practical ecological advice from the outset, supported by integrated environmental expertise.

“By considering ecological constraints at the earliest stages of a project, developers can identify potential planning issues sooner, commission proportionate surveys, reduce programme risk and improve the likelihood of securing planning consent without unnecessary delays or costs.

“Our focus is on making the process as straightforward as possible by providing the right surveys at the right time, helping clients navigate the planning process with confidence while delivering meaningful benefits for both development and nature.

“I'm pleased to be part of the Dice team and to be leading the development and implementation of our new ecology services."

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