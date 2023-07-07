Dickin takes up the reins at NASC

Dickin has 25 years' experience in trade associations

Dickin, who joins from the National Federation of Builders (NFB) where he was commercial director, replaces acting managing director David Mosley.

Mosley now returns to his role as managing director of the Construction Industry Scaffolders Record Scheme (CISRS) and NASC director of training.

Dickin has worked in trade associations for the past 25 years. Prior to joining the NFB he worked for 10 years with the plant and tool hire sector and then spent time with the air ambulance service as national director.

He started his career in business-to-business sales with Video Arts, the specialist training film company launched by actor and comedian John Cleese.

Speaking about his new role, Dickin said he was “very excited” to take charge of what he described as “a superbly well-established, highly respected organisation”.

“I am keen to start building the story of how people can – and should – join NASC, and prove it’s a progressive, open and supportive membership that can truly aid scaffolding and access contractors.

“NASC is a modern, forward-thinking trade body that is here to help all businesses within the scaffolding and access sector with its recognised independently-vetted standards that reduce risk and gain more business for members.

“We are here to help contracting businesses and will be offering the most prompt assistance, guidance and backing to ensure scaffolding and access member’s grow and improve their businesses. It’s exciting times ahead,” said Dickin.

NASC president, David Brown of IBN Scaffold Access, said: “Clive’s experience and personality shone through during the recruitment process. With Clive’s excellent leadership abilities, the NASC is going to be in safe hands as we move forward.”

