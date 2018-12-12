Director's ban for construction labour agent

RBT Dryliners & Plasters UK Limited was incorporated in 2015 and supplied subcontract labour to the construction industry.

Roman Bogdan Piotrowski, 45, from Manchester, was the sole director from April 2016 but only a year later caused the company to enter into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

Irregularities in RBT Dryliners & Plasters UK’s tax returns triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

The investigation found that for the period from May 2016 to January 2017, Roman Piotrowski declared just over £423,000 to the tax authorities regarding the company’s Construction Industry Scheme (CIS) liabilities. But it failed to declare further CIS liabilities worth close to £220,000.

The investigation also established that Roman Piotrowski did not pay correct levels of VAT, having filed inaccurate returns after failing to account for sales receipts of more than £3.9m.

It is not clear if he is a crook or just incompetent but he has admitted causing RBT to file CIS returns that failed to fully declare its liabilities, causing the company to file an inaccurate VAT return, and failing to account for sales receipts of £3,901,503.

Effective from 27th November 2018, Roman Piotrowski is banned for seven years from acting as a director or directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

Jane Knight, deputy head of insolvent investigations at the Insolvency Service, said: “Roman Piotrowski failed to declare RBT Dryliners & Plasters UK’s true tax liabilities, depriving the exchequer of money rightfully owed. His disqualification will help prevent further loses to the public purse and also serves as a warning to other directors of their responsibilities and that disqualification will be the likely outcome should they fail to carry them out.”