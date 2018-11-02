Donaldson Timber takes over Cambridge Roof Truss

Donaldson Timber Engineering MD Jonathan Fellingham with Cambridge Roof Truss directors Jack McMinn and Sue Mills

Based in Scotland, Donaldson Timber Engineering (DTE) claims to be the UK’s largest manufacturer of structural timber components – roof trusses, engineered joists, beams and spandrel panels.

Established in 2014, Cambridge Roof Truss designs, manufactures and supplies roof trusses, joists and spandrel panels.

DTE managing director Jonathan Fellingham said: “The acquisition of Cambridge Roof Truss further extends our reach in the UK, meaning wherever our customers are, we are on their doorstep, providing the best in quality and local service with a national distribution network. It’s a fantastic business, and we’re extremely pleased to be bringing the full team into the DTE family.”

Cambridge Roof Truss managing director Jack McMinn said: “By joining forces with DTE, we can offer a broader set of manufacturing capabilities with the resource and operational experience necessary to fully support our customers.”

CRTL sales & marketing director Sue Mills now takes on the role of branch manager, leading a team of 29 staff.