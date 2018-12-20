Doosan opens new parts centre for North America

The centre in Georgia has been developed to provide both dealers and customers with better service options, deeper inventory and faster parts delivery.

It is located adjacent to the Doosan Infracore North America headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia, approximately 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

“Doosan is committed to being a top five construction equipment brand in North America, and this new parts distribution centre illustrates our promise to support our dealers and our customers with parts availability and prompt delivery,” said Doosan Infracore North America CEO Edward Song. “We can significantly reduce shipping costs and we can provide less than two-day delivery on a majority of our genuine Doosan parts delivered from our dedicated warehouse.”

The facility is managed by DHL Supply Chain and will stock approximately 40,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) for Doosan construction equipment. It will house most Doosan parts, with only some low-volume items needing to come from Doosan manufacturing facilities around the globe. DHL Supply Chain will provide outbound less than load (LTL) transportation – small parcels - to Doosan equipment dealers located in the United States and Canada.

“This is really a signal of our commitment to our Doosan customers in the United States and Canada,” said Clay Caldwell, Doosan director of parts and supply chain. “Working with DHL Supply Chain allows us to reduce our order cycle times to ensure our customers are receiving critical replacement parts quickly and efficiently. We’re excited to work with a partner that not only understands our business and markets but has the capabilities to provide strategic warehousing options and seamless transportation integration.”