Doosan wins over RJT

RJT assistant plant manager Euan Heard at the handover of the Doosan DA30 ADTs from Darren Nicholson, area sales manager for Gordons

The purchase, from local Doosan dealer James Gordon, followed proving ground trials by RJT of various ADT brands.

Doosan’s five-year/10,000 hour warranty offer gave RJT the confidence to buy Korean machinery for the first time. It has previously bought Volvo, Bell and Komatsu ADTs. Volvo and Komatsu are also its preferred brand for excavators.

RJT assistant plant manager Euan Heard said: “Being a contractor, downtime is a major concern to RJT. Gordon’s excellent network coverage and the Doosan manufacturer’s warranty has given us peace of mind for the long term and we look forward to a good working relationship with Gordons and Doosan.”