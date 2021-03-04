Dorset firm gets first Cat 313 GC

Buckland Newton Hire's new Cat 313 GC

Buckland Newton Hire (BNH) bought the 13.8-tonne Cat 313 GC specifically to meet the long-term hire needs of a recycling customer.

BNH’s fleet consists almost exclusively of Cat equipment and the 313 GC is not the only new addition. The company has also ordered its first wheeled loader, a 950 GC, to arrive later this year from Finning, Caterpillar’s UK dealer.

Both GC machines have been purchased with service contracts, so Finning can guarantee the cost of ownership.

Alongside its purchase of the 313 GC and 950 GC, BNH ordered a fleet of 12 machines from Finning, to support the launch of a new facility in December 2020. This included the company’s first dozer, a D6.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and upgrade our fleet,” said Brad Perrett, BNH manager and third generation of Perretts in the business. “The 313 GC is a natural evolution — it means we can maintain our competitive pricing, while offering all the creature comforts of Cat. I was impressed with the simplicity of the design, it is an easy-to-use, powerful, nice looking machine.”

He added: “Our customers are looking for reliable, durable products. We have worked with Finning for over 30 years and see Cat as central to our brand — it’s the thing that makes us stand out locally”

Finning account manager Jack Cezair said: “The GC series is a way for companies to become Cat owners at really competitive price points. They bring many benefits to plant hire companies, as they deliver clear return on investment and means they can become a Cat owner for less than they think. Operators enjoy the comfortable cab design, increase their productivity, while saving on fuel and maintenance costs. We are encouraging others in the industry to challenge their realities and follow suit.”

