Double glazing boss gets suspended jail sentence

Ayman Noor was given a suspended prison sentence and his company – My Best Group Limited – was fined, following the death of 40-year-old Kashif Rehman on 12th November 2021.

Kashif Rehman suffered a cardiac arrest when a number of toughened glass panels fell on him as he was trying to retrieve one from a stack leaning against a wall. The incident happened at the firm’s premises on Bensham Grove in Thornton Heath. He died three days later in hospital.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Mr Rehman’s death could have been prevented had the glass panes, weighing up to 10kg each, been restrained or stored in a suitable racking system to hold them in place.

The HSE investigation also found My Best Group had failed to assess the risks associated with storing and handling the panes of glass, implement a safe system of work and provide adequate training and supervision. Its director, Ayman Noor, was aware of the failings but failed to implement the measures required to ensure the safety of his employees and members of the public that had access to the glass storage shed.

At Southwark Crown Court on 8th May 2024, My Best Group Limited, which is now in liquidation, pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company would have been fined £120,000 but due to its liquidation status this was reduced to a nominal fine of £2,200. Director Ayman Noor was given 20 weeks and 14 weeks custodial sentences that will run concurrently, but they were suspended for 12 months. He will also pay costs of £9,294 for breaching section 37 of the same Act.

HSE inspector Marcus Pope said: “This is yet another tragic and avoidable workplace incident that should never have happened. Had My Best Group Limited implemented a suitable safe system of work for storing and handling glass Mr Rehman would still be here today. These tragic circumstances should demonstrate to the glass industry the importance of safe storage and handling of glass.”

