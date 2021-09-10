Double win for Colas on Paris tram

The two contracts have been awarded by state-owned public transport operator RATP and have a combined value of €33m.

The first contract covers design studies, track laying, and infrastructure works. It includes the construction of overhead line foundations, platforms and duct banks, along with civil engineering in the stations as well as kerbs and track surfacing for a total of €29m.

The second contract is for the overhead line. It includes the design studies, as well as the supply, installation and testing of the entire 6.4km-long overhead line, and the installation of electrical power distribution equipment, for a total of €4m.

The extension will include new stations serving Porte Maillot, the Palais des Congrès convention center and the University of Paris-Dauphine, and will include new rail, metro and bus connections.

Completion of the projects will make it possible to open the T3b tram line by the end of 2023.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to take part in another project to extend the Paris tramway, along with Colas France,” said Jean-François Milleron, general manager France at Colas Rail. “As far as transport modes are concerned, trams are both inclusive and environmentally-friendly. The new extension is a real challenge for our teams who will be working in very heavy traffic areas every day. Supply logistics and intersection crossings will have to be studied carefully to minimize our impact on traffic. Safety will always remain our top priority.”

