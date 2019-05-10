Downing gets to work on Lambeth student schemes

Downing is providing accommodation for 133 students in the Lambeth Palace Conservation Area

The two schemes are together worth £285m.

In the larger one, Downing is delivering a 37-storey student tower and a six-storey commercial office scheme in Vauxhall.

The £250m development on Miles Street, off South Lambeth Road, will create 841 student beds, including a range of studios and en-suite rooms with a mix of five, six and seven bedroom cluster units. The scheme (pictured below) will also incorporate a ground-floor café.

A second building features 38,567 sq ft of open-plan, commercial office space with a publicly accessible multi-use games area on the roof. The main entrance will be positioned inside a central courtyard and the building has its own external amenity space.

Elsewhere in Lambeth, Downing is delivering a £35m student accommodation scheme in the historic Lambeth Palace Conservation Area. The scheme will provide studio accommodation for 133 students. The building will also include 12,000 sq ft of new commercial space that will become the new headquarters for a charity.

The project will back onto Archbishop’s Park and overlook the Houses of Parliament. The scheme features accessible rooms and students will also have the benefit of an outdoor terrace.

Downing was also behind the nearby Atlas project at 30-60 South Lambeth Road, which completed in 2018. The £160m scheme is a 32-storey, purpose-built student development of 578 bedrooms.

Ian Harrison, Downing’s development project director, said: “These two schemes will provide highly sought-after, quality student accommodation that will complement the existing Lambeth landscape. Both projects will create stunning buildings that sit harmoniously within Lambeth Council’s wider vision to reinvigorate the local area and its student community.”

Elsewhere in London Downing also has a £37m mixed-use student accommodation scheme in development at Holbrook House, next to North Acton underground station on the Central Line. This 24-storey building will have 497 student bedrooms, arranged in mixed clusters of bedrooms, studios and three-bedroom apartments.