Downing submits Glasgow plans

Downing is planning to add three more blocks to Anderston Quay,

Downing is seeking to build a 1,135-bed mixed-use development on Anderston Quay, with student accommodation and co-living residential units.

The development site was previously the headquarters of the Daily Record and Sunday Mail newspapers.

Downing’s plans show three blocks up to 29 storeys with a total of 1,135 bedrooms, alongside a 3,700 sq ft commercial unit. Two of the blocks will accommodate purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) units, while the third will be allocated for co-living use. All three blocks will have their own management suites, ancillary and amenity features, landscaping and public realm.

The first of the two PBSA blocks, the scheme’s landmark tower, comprises 551 bedrooms across 29 storeys above ground level. The second PBSA block will house 282 bedrooms within a 10-storey building. The third block is 13 storeys, with 302 co-living bedrooms and communal lifestyle and supporting amenity spaces on every floor. The ground floor will be commercial retail space.

The PBSA blocks propose a mixture of cluster flats, studios, and accessible bedrooms, while the co-living block will all be studios and accessible bedrooms. All three blocks will have cycle storage, gyms, games rooms, study spaces, laundries and round-the-clock site management, support and security.

The façades of each building reflect to Anderston’s heritage, with red brick elements to reflect the area’s industrial and textile past, and white brick as a nod to the former Daily Record building, Downing said.

The development combines traditional building materials with a high-performance facade design to reduce energy demand for heating and cooling. Heat pumps and solar photovoltaic (PV) panels form a central part of the energy strategy, supporting the projects aim to achieve BREEAM Excellent. Rooftop terraces and ground level landscaping are included to promote biodiversity.

Downing projects director Ian Harrison said: “Submission of plans for 40 Anderston Quay comes at an exciting time of growth at Downing. The scheme not only serves to further Downing’s presence in Glasgow, but also as our new landmark Manchester co-living development Square Gardens achieves 98% occupancy upon completion, clearly demonstrating the high demand for this type of accommodation amongst students and young professionals.

“With over 35 years of expertise creating high-quality living environments for students and local communities in vibrant university cities, we aim to enhance Anderston’s vibrant city centre location and university connections, support Glasgow City Centre’s 2030 vision, and help retain the UK’s and the world’s best students and young professionals.”

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