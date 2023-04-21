Dragados/Siemens JV wins €7bn offshore contract

The contract, for Tennet, a Dutch-German transmission system operator, involves the design, construction and installation of the three platforms in the North Sea.

The platforms will collect the alternating current generated by several wind farms and convert it into high voltage direct current (HVDC).

This will then be reconverted into alternating current at onshore stations approximately 200 kilometres away in the German towns of Wilhelmshaven and Heide.

The total capacity of the three platforms is 6GW.

The construction of the converter platforms, each weighing around 34,000 tonnes, will generate more than 2,000 jobs per platform between now and 2031, says Dragados Offshore’s parent company Vinci.

The project is part of Germany's energy transition plan which calls for the construction of a major offshore wind power generation network.

Dragados Offshore was recently awarded six other HVDC projects of the same type.

