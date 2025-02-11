Drees & Sommer moves into USA with acquisition

The Drees & Sommer and VVA leadership teams [Image © VVA – Part of Drees & Sommer, Drees & Sommer]

The capture of VVA Project & Cost Managers marks Drees & Sommer’s debut in the US market.

While the deal is being presented publicly as a ‘merger’, VVA is now styled ‘VVA Part of Drees & Sommer.’

"We are thrilled about our merger with VVA, a widely recognized leader in the fields of project management and cost management in the US," said Drees & Sommer chief executive Steffen Szeidl. "This merger brings together two strong companies with shared values and philosophies. Together, we will strengthen our market position, unlock new growth opportunities, and deliver even better solutions to our customers on a global scale. This partnership marks a significant milestone on our journey into the future."

VVA founding partner Lorenzo Vascotto was more straightforward. "Joining the Drees & Sommer family of companies marks a new chapter of growth and opportunity for VVA," he said. "This collaboration, rooted in our shared values and collective expertise, opens up exciting new opportunities for us all to serve our clients with even greater resources and expanded international capabilities - without losing the personal touch that sets us apart."

Drees & Sommer operates from 63 locations worldwide, from European countries to the Middle East, China and the APAC region. It recently acquired AA Projects in the UK. With VVA it now also has 11 offices across the USA.

Drees & Sommer UK managing director Kenneth Wood said: "This new merger with our American partner is another step in our strategy to become an international company. We are confident that this collaboration will drive innovation, enhance our service portfolio for both sides and deliver value for our customers across all markets."

Left to right in the photo above are: Kenneth Wood (managing director of Drees & Sommer UK and partner of Drees & Sommer), Lorenzo Vascotto (founding member and partner of VVA), Dana Panzarino (VVA partner), Marc Chiapperino (VVA partner), Philipp Späth (Drees & Sommer partner), Steffen Szeidl (chief executive and partner of Drees & Sommer), Adam Kavanagh (VVA partner), Chris Petryshin (VVA partner) and Kevin Gold (VVA partner) [Photo © VVA – Part of Drees & Sommer, Drees & Sommer]

