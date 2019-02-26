Drones to fly at Plantworx

With contractors increasingly using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, for survey work, they are rapidly becoming a mainstream construction industry tool.

Plantworx organiser Construction Equipment Association has therefore teamed up with COMIT (Construction Opportunities for Mobile IT) to bring drones to the exhibition.

Plantworx 2019 takes place 11-13 June at the East of England Arena in Peterborough. The new Fly Zone will enable visitors to experience drones for themselves.

The Fly Zone will occupy more than 2,300 square metres of stand and flying space in an indoor venue at the show.

“This will be a unique opportunity for a substantial audience in our industry to experience first-hand what drones can deliver for their business,” said COMIT’s chair for drone technology, Tony Shooter.