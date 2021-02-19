Dublin to get a new reservoir

Irish Water is working in partnership with Dublin City Council and South Dublin County Council for the project in Saggart, which will store enough water to supply almost 300,000 homes with the water they need for one day.

The new covered reservoir will store 100 million litres of treated drinking water supplied from Ballymore Eustace Water treatment plant – the largest in the country.

Construction of the reservoir and associate pipelines will start in March and is expected to be completed within three years. Coffey Construction Ireland recently signed the contract to deliver the project on behalf of Irish Water.

The upgrade marks the first significant investment in the existing Saggart waterworks since it was built in the 1950s.

Minister for housing, local government and heritage Darragh O’Brien said: “The construction of this key piece of infrastructure demonstrates how Irish Water, working in partnership with Dublin City Council and South Dublin County Council, is delivering infrastructure that is critical for our communities and our economy. The delivery of this project will support existing and future residential and commercial development in the Greater Dublin Area [GDA] and is one of a portfolio of water projects being delivered by Irish Water.”

Irish Water head of asset delivery Brian Sheehan said: “Irish Water is working to support social and economic growth in Ireland through the delivery of essential water and wastewater services. The size and scale of the task to improve water services for a modern growing economy shouldn’t be underestimated. We have made significant progress but there is work still to do as we continue to build world class water infrastructure through our multi-billion programme of investment. This particular project will provide strategic treated water storage capability at Saggart which is needed to support the building of houses and schools; to attract new industry and to allow companies to expand and grow across the GDA. In terms of size and scale, the new reservoir can store enough water to supply almost 300,000 homes with the water they need for one day. It is one of a portfolio of water projects that we are delivering to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses.”

