Dundee embarks on demolition of former schools

Most of the buildings were replaced last year with new multi-million-pound school facilities. The council said that knocking the buildings down will cut security costs, minimise the risk of vandalism and leave the land clear for residential use.

Kevin Cordell, convener of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “As part of the Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) the council has identified a number of sites that are suitable for building high-quality, energy-efficient social rented housing giving us more homes fit for the 21st century that people want to live in.”

The Dundee Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) 2019-24 says that more than 1000 affordable new homes will be built in Dundee between now and 2021.

Lynne Short, convener of the council’s city development committee, added: “We have agreed that these former schools at St Luke's and St Matthew's, Longhaugh, St Vincent's and Rosebank, as well as the former nursery school at Frances Wright will be demolished to ensure that they’re not a target for vandals and to clear the sites to make way for future uses.

“Most of the sites are earmarked for housing but part of the land at St Vincent's would make a great community play area and the Frances Wright site will be home to a new, modern and importantly bigger, nursery within the next couple of years.”

Demolition is expected to start within the next few weeks.