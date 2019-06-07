Dundee housing scheme moves to tender stage

It proposes to take forward the development of affordable housing on the Charleston Primary School site. The school was demolished about five years ago.

The project has been through initial design and currently has planning permission for 43 units. The housing association said that the design currently requires some value engineering requirements to be implemented. It has already instructed and received a site investigation, topographic survey and soil investigation.

It expects to invite six candidates to bid for the work, which has an estimated value of £5.375m.