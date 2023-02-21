Duo to share running Kilkern civils

Patrick Rodgers (left) and Craig Winter

Patrick Rodgers has been named commercial manager of Kilkern Civil Engineering and Craig Winter operations manager, running the business together.

Patrick Rodgers started his career in 2009 as a quantity surveyor with Barhale before moving to Galliford Try while studying at Salford University. He has since worked for a number of main contractors including Balfour Beatty and Costain on smart motorway projects and other civil engineering schemes. He joined Kilkern in 2019.

Craig Winter began his career with Capita on highway maintenance in 2002. He moved to Galliford Try in 2008 where he progressed from site engineer to senior site agent working mainly on coastal defence and infrastructure schemes. He joins Kilkern to lead operations having had stints with SJ Building Contractors and Biad Civils Ltd as contracts manager.

Kilkern Civil Engineering is one of three divisions of the Kilkern business, along with labour-only supplier Kilkern Labour, and vacuum excavation division Vac UK.

Kilkern owner/director Patrick Curran said: “We want to bring in the best talent and we want to recognise the abilities and dedication of our existing team. With this appointment we are doing both and we are very excited at the qualities Patrick and Craig will be bringing to the joint leadership of our civil engineering business. They both have an excellent track record in precisely the types of civils that Kilkern specialises in and highly-complementary skill sets.

“Kilkern has grown substantially over the last few years. It's actively developing and recruiting the best talent across all three of its business streams including regional civil engineering, nationally operated vacuum excavator hire and specialist labour supply as it continues to build its reputation as one of the UK's leading infrastructure specialists.”

