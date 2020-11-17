Durkan takes over from Lovell on Clarion's Ealing renewal

CGI of Sherwood Close

Over the next two years, Durkan will construct four apartment blocks, housing more than 139 mixed-tenure flats. Construction is expected to start in January 2021.

The new apartment blocks will range from four storeys to seven storeys high and will have green roofs and photovoltaic solar panels. Durkan will also landscape the development, with a communal courtyard and a parking area.

The first phase of the scheme was completed by Lovell last year. All of the 71 households that lived on the old 1970s Sherwood Close estate have now moved in there.

Jim Briggs, Durkan’s managing director of construction, said: “With homes built during the regeneration’s first phase already occupied, we’ll be working closing with the resident liaison team to ensure the local community is kept updated and any impacts are minimised.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk