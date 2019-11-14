Each story an absolutely fascinating read…

Whether you are in Penzance, Stornaway or Dungiven, there is a store near you stocking The Construction Index.

It is on the shelves of nearly 750 WHSmith and independent newsagents across the country.

First published more than seven years ago, November 2019 sees publication of our 78th issue.

The Construction Index magazine offering essential reading for anyone working for main contractors, specialist contractors, plant hirers and many other organisations in the construction supply chain.

Throughout the year The Construction Index produces a range of features, supplements and specialist site reports.

Each issue includes:

News and analysis

Market data and intelligence

Contract League tables

Project reports

Plant and equipment

Product launches

Contract leads

Planning leads

Jobs

Plus much more...

The November 2019 issue includes a special feature on construction plant, including a meeting with Big Carl, Hinkley Point C’s giant crane, and a look at the fast-emerging world of electric diggers. There is also a critical assessment of industry plans to vet builders.

New Tax rules for freelance workers come into force next year Plus, there’s a 2020 desktop calendar inside.

As an extra-special reader offer, mounted on the cover of all retail issues is a FREE twin-pack of Fischer Fixing Vacuum Pads, part of the ‘No Tools just hands’ product range. These Vacuum Pads have an RRP of £9.09, making The Construction Index an incredible bargain that is not to be missed.

