Earls Court masterplan revealed

The masterplan for Earls Court

The Earls Court Development Company (ECDC), which owns the largely derelict 40-acre site, has today unveiled a draft masterplan and intends to submit a planning application before the end of the year.

The first phase of development will have 1,300 homes, a park and east-west connections.

The masterplan shows 4,500 homes and workspace for 15,000 jobs, aimed at research and development hub for green technologies.

The Earls Court exhibition centres closed in 2014 and were demolished in 2015 by the previous owners, Capital & Counties (Capco). Capco sold the site to Delancey and Dutch pension fund manager APG in November 2019, which formed ECDC.

ECDC chief executive Rob Heasman said: “Like a London jigsaw missing its final piece, this 40-acre site is perhaps central London's most significant redevelopment opportunity. The site has an illustrious past which is a continual source of inspiration for us as we look towards the future.

"We want to create a place that reinstates 'wonder' in this incredible part of London. We will help to create a more inclusive and equitable piece of city with homes for all incomes and stages of life, and thousands of jobs from training to start up to scale up. The development will integrate culture and public realm throughout, responding to the number one stated desire from local people; to have green and open spaces across the site. We have an ambition to be a global exemplar of responsible, sustainable development, putting people’s health and well-being first.”

The site today

