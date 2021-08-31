East Renfrewshire plans new leisure centre

A planning application has now been submitted for the new facility within Eastwood Park. The project would include a leisure centre, theatre, library and cultural facilities.

Plans submitted outline the inclusion of a 50m pool, a 20m training pool, a family pool with flume, a six-court games hall, gym area and four fitness studios.

The submission of the planning application follows a pre-application consultation period held during May, which allowed residents to help shape the proposals now put forward. Residents can view the full proposals online and submit any comments until 1 October.

Andy Cahill, the council's director of environment, said: “We've worked hard to get this project to this stage and have taken on board the points made during the pre-planning application phase. The application will now be assessed and go before a future planning committee.”

If planning permission is granted, it is proposed that work would begin in early 2022. The current facility would continue operating during the construction period, with its replacement scheduled to open in 2024.

