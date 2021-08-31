  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed September 01 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Scotland
  3. East Renfrewshire plans new leisure centre

East Renfrewshire plans new leisure centre

16 hours East Renfrewshire Council is seeking approval to build a complex that would include a new leisure centre and theatre.

A planning application has now been submitted for the new facility within Eastwood Park. The project would include a leisure centre, theatre, library and cultural facilities.

Plans submitted outline the inclusion of a 50m pool, a 20m training pool, a family pool with flume, a six-court games hall, gym area and four fitness studios.

The submission of the planning application follows a pre-application consultation period held during May, which allowed residents to help shape the proposals now put forward. Residents can view the full proposals online and submit any comments until 1 October.

Andy Cahill, the council's director of environment, said: “We've worked hard to get this project to this stage and have taken on board the points made during the pre-planning application phase. The application will now be assessed and go before a future planning committee.”

If planning permission is granted, it is proposed that work would begin in early 2022. The current facility would continue operating during the construction period, with its replacement scheduled to open in 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »