East of England maintenance and response contract valued at £490m

The asset delivery maintenance and response (east region) contract will run for 15 years, with three-yearly reviews.

The chosen contractor will provide routine and cyclic maintenance, incident response, defect rectification and severe weather delivery on trunk roads and motorways in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The east region was previously known as Areas 6 and 8. Kier Highways has been looking after this part of the network since April 2017 under an old-style asset support contract, which comes to term in April 2019 after just two years.

The asset delivery contracts represent a new way of working for Highways England, with it bringing key functions in-house and taking greater control of the road network.

The contract notice has now been published in the Official Journal of the EU for the new asset delivery maintenance and response contract, coming on the back of a supplier engagement day held in Milton Keynes last month.