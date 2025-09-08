ECF submits plans for Bradford City Village

Image of Bradford City Village from 5Plus Architects

Plans have been submitted for the first phase of the new community known as Bradford City Village that is designed to transform the city’s former commercial core into a new neighbourhood.

Bradford City Village is being delivered by ECF (formerly English Cities fund, a joint venture of Homes England, L&G and Muse) in collaboration with Bradford Council. It is proposed to be built across the Top of Town area, which includes the Oastler, Kirkgate and Chain Street sites.

Up to 1,000 new homes are planned, withing new landscaped green.

Plans for phase one include 33 townhouses on Chain Street, centred around a new community green, and a further 64 townhouses on the northern Oastler site, arranged around a series of courtyards and green spaces, each with designated parking space.

Earlier this year, Bradford affordable housing provider Incommunities was selected as ECF’s preferred funding partner to deliver the first phase of townhouses for sale and rent, subject to a final legal agreement.

Later phases of the City Village neighbourhood will include more than 300 apartments on the southern half of the Oastler site, alongside approximately 400 apartments on the Kirkgate site.

The project team for Bradford City Village includes 5plus Architects, Re-form Landscape Architecture, Avison Young, Cushman & Wakefield and Turner & Townsend.

Bradford City Village has already secured £30m of government funding via Homes England and £13.2m in-principle funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

If plans are approved, demolition of the Oastler site is expected to begin later this year, ahead of work beginning on phase one in spring 2026.

Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said: “It is very exciting to be taking this next step towards realising the vision for City Village. Just as we’ve recently seen Darley Street Market successfully open its doors to great acclaim, so City Village will continue our work to transform the ‘top of town.’ It will be game-changing for the city centre.

“City Village is so much more than a housing development; it’s about creating a thriving, people-centric neighbourhood that encourages activity and brings communities together. We are leading the way on this, and it will set the gold standard for the future of urban living.”

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