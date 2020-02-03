Edinburgh consults on transformation plans

People are being asked to share their views on the draft City Mobility Plan and the Choices for City Plan 2030.

The mobility plan is a 10-year strategy for creating accessible, affordable and environmentally-friendly travel in and around Edinburgh. It sets out new policy measures over the next 10 years focusing on public transport provision, improved cycling, walking and electric vehicle infrastructure and reducing the volume of polluting traffic in the city. The measures draw on feedback gathered during public engagement carried out in 2018.

Choices for City Plan 2030 sets out options for the sustainable management of future development. It discusses how to make the best use of land for future development while also addressing how the council could tackle short term lets, planning for and building more affordable housing and managing the growth of student housing, amongst other issues.

The city said that the two draft plans are closely linked and are being consulted on at the same time to ensure any new development helps people to make healthier choices, improving quality of life through enhanced provision for walking and cycling and better links to public transport.

Councillor Adam McVey, leader of the council, said: “These ambitious plans to transform our approach to both transport and development in the capital are essential to our ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030, to vastly improve the city’s environment and to create a healthier, fairer and more inclusive place for everyone.

“We’re about to embark upon a period of significant change, where we simply must meet the challenges posed by population growth and a climate emergency head-on. We have it within our power to drive our city forward, to adapt and thrive despite the pressures we face. If we act now, with pace, we will realise the future Edinburgh and its residents deserve.”

Councillor Cammy Day, depute council leader, added: “These proposed changes will affect everyone who lives in, works in and visits Edinburgh, so it’s only right that we continue to have a conversation with our residents, businesses and other stakeholders about how our city grows and changes to meet future needs. We want everyone to play their part in these momentous decisions and I look forward to engaging with the public on these two, inextricably linked strategies, which will have a game-changing impact on Edinburgh’s development.”

